A new art gallery has opened in Valencia named after a modern impressionist artist with the aim of selling affordable works that are very accessible.

The Leonid Afremov gallery celebrates the painter- who died in Mexico four years ago- with his unique painting style as his works reflected his international travels featuring vivid colors on his eye-striking canvasses.

The Valencia gallery on Carrer de Sorni, 32, was opened in December in partnership with the Afremov family and is the second official physical gallery in the world dedicated to the painter, and the only one in Europe.

This will give everyone a chance to buy his paintings and delve into the art of this world-renowned artist with the gallery philosophy being that a work of art needs to speak to you, to make you dream, and to inspire you every day when you look at it and you need to feel it.

Besides paintings by Leonid Afremov, the gallery sells works done by a team of professional artists trained by the painter himself over the years, using his technique oil with palette knife.

Leonid’s paintings are extremely well suited for any setting, be it modern or more classical style, with an appeal for interior design projects with their vibrant colors and volume texture adding personality to any space and lightens up areas that need a splash of color.

If it is just for decorating your house or making a present, Leonid’s paintings are inspiring and emotional and can be appreciated in any property, with the team of experts at the gallery able to advise you on picking the best painting based on the style, the interior colors, and of course preference and taste.

Such has been the big early interest so far, that the Valencia gallery is looking to plan special Afremov events across the region.

There are three categories of paintings for sale, starting with limited edition originals painted by the artist himself that were used for exhibitions ranging between €1,500 and €3,000 each, which are all numbered and signed by the artist.

There are only 10 copies of each, in the world, made by the artist.

Studio oil paintings done by a professional artist trained by Afremov retail between €350 and €500, while some printed studio originals are available in the €150 to €300 price range.

A key philosophy at the Leonid Afremov Gallery is that buying art should not be hard and should be done based on emotions and the connection a purchaser makes with it, with staff helping you choose the best painting that can fit in well with your house or giving you some advice if you are buying one as a present for somebody.

For complete peace of mind, a 14 day full return guarantee is offered and a 30 day exchange policy so you can always make the right choice, and there is free delivery for all purchases within Europe. .

The gallery is currently working to set up an online store where you can buy anything direct and get it shipped to your door if you don’t live in the Valencia area.

There’s also a special offer running until Valentine Day’s(February 14) with a 20% discount for all paintings with couples!

Website: www.afremovarte.es

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/AfremovValencia

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/afremov_valencia