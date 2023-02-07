On the would-be birthday of missing Amy Fitzpatrick her ‘broken’ family have one wish.

Instead of celebrating what would have been Amy’s 31st birthday today, they were outside the Spanish embassy in Dublin pleading with authorities to ‘intervene’ and urge Spain’s Guardia Civil to investigate an area where vital clues could be, and could help finally crack the 15-year case.

Amy’s auntie Christine Kelly was joined by Amy’s father Christopher on Tuesday as they submitted a letter pleading with authorities to investigate the derelict Hippodrome racecourse in Mijas.

Amy Fitzpatrick’s family have sent a letter to the Spanish embassy.

It comes after the Olive Press last week revealed that Spanish police had yet to dig up the site despite Amy’s aunt receiving a phone call in 2014 from an anonymous source who said Amy was buried at the site, beneath stable block five.

But the Guardia Civil said the location – a 10 minute drive from where Amy lived – could be searched depending on a judge’s order, whom officers would present any evidence to.

“Please intervene on our behalf to the Guardia Civil in relation to the disappearance of Amy Fitzpatrick,” the letter said.

“In spite of new evidence and information being passed on as to where she might be found nothing has been done to try and find her. No search of the area or any follow up on the information.

“As a family we ask for your help. Our family is brokenhearted, please help us find Amy and bring her home and lay her to rest.”

The stables where Amy’s remains are believed to be.

Kelly told the Olive Press she is ‘desperately hoping for action’ after her repeated pleas continue to fall on deaf ears with Irish authorities.

“This is about bringing a child home, giving Amy a proper burial and making those involved in her disappearance responsible,” she said.

The case was brought up in the lower house Irish parliament last week when Social Democrats member for Dublin Bay North Cian O’Callaghan called on Irish Minister for Foreign Affairs Michael Martin to meet with the Fitzpatrick family.

“I will facilitate the schedule of such a meeting,” Martin promised.

“It’s a desperately sad situation and consular officials over the years have been in contact with the family on an ongoing basis and Guardia in terms of the Spanish police.”

An abandoned Irish pub at the Hippodrome racecourse.

Amy was just 15 years old when she vanished from Mijas Costa on New Year’s Day in 2008.

