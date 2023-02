La Duquesa / Puerto de la Duquesa, Málaga 2 beds 2 baths € 240,000

A completely renovated apartment in the popular area of La Duquesa Village. Facing south/east with a poolview from a nice terrace. The renovation is very tasteful with contemporary furniture. To the magnificent harbour of La Duquesa, it is walking distance. Here you find the life of a harbour with good and cosy restaurants. In the area you have a popular golfcourse. The sale includes all furniture. Furniture excluded, the price is € 225 000… See full property details