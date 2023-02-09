A man who tried to smuggle 15 Moroccan migrants back out of the UK to Spain because they ‘didn’t like Britain’ has been jailed.

The Moroccan man, who was a taxi driver in London, was stopped by French police on January 31 in the coastal city of Dunkirk when he was caught trying to smuggle the group through France.

The group of migrants told the smuggler they ‘didn’t like Britain’ and wanted to settle in Spain instead, according to police.

The man was convicted and jailed for one year for people smuggling and aiding illegal stays.

More than 30,000 migrants arrived in Spain illegally last year, according to the United Nations Refugee Agency (UNHCR).

