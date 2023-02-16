TALAVERA DE LA REINA in Toledo province- known for its ceramics industry and popular with tourists- has the cheapest properties for sale coming in at just €350 per m2.

The city in central Spain came top of a survey conducted by property appraisal firm Tecnitasa.

It was followed by the Carrus district of Elche and the Juan XXIII neighbourhood in Alicante-both on €440 per m2- with the two districts regarded as deprived areas.

The low prices contrast with €11,400 per m2 in Madrid’s Calle Serrano or just €10,000 on Barcelona’s Paseo de Gracia, which are the highest prices in the country.

Prices in parts of San Sebastian come in at over €8,000 followed by Bilbao on €5,750 and parts of downtown Malaga at €5,500.

The best areas of Cadiz fetch prices of around €5,200 per m2.

Palma in Mallorca has seen an 11% rise in property prices around the Paseo Maritimo at €5,000, with the highest charges outside Spain’s mainland.

Non-provincial capital area costs are led by Marbella’s Puerto Banus- also at €5,000 per m2.

Tecnitasa says that it expects to prices in sought-after areas to rise at least 4% this year.