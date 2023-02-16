ORANGE skies return to the Costa del Sol as airborne dust from the Sahara blankets Malaga.

Fortunately, this time the haze— due to a squall which has pushed African winds towards the Peninsula— is be much milder than the episode that occurred in March 2022.

The calima last March, which saw the highest concentration of dust since historical records began, lasted for days with many streets and façades dyed red by the mud-like rain.

This week the skies should clear by the weekend with highs of 20ºC and lows of 10ºC expected.

Probablemente no será como la de marzo 2022, pero la intrusión de polvo en suspensión podría ser significativa a finales de semana… ??? pic.twitter.com/MzBAumo4Fq — Storm Málaga (@Storm_Malaga) February 14, 2023

Despite a milder episode expected, allergists recommend the following:

– Do not exert yourself outdoors. If it is essential to do sport outdoors, reduce the intensity of the training.

– Stay in humid environments and hydrate constantly.

– Wipe dusty surfaces with a damp cloth.

– In case of difficulty in breathing or worsening of symptoms, especially in chronic patients, seek medical advice.

READ MORE: