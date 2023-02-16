RYANAIR is ramping up its flights to Malaga for the coming summer in anticipation of a bumper tourist season on the Costa del Sol.

The airline is set to offer flights from 84 destinations in Europe, including six new cities, and increase frequencies on 25 routes.

The six new destinations include Belfast with three flights a week, and Newquay, Bremen, Paderborn, Frankfurt Hahn, and Gdansk with two.

There’s also a special offer of seats from €29.99 between April and October 2023 if you book before midnight on 17 February.

The Irish airline is also offering five new routes for the summer season out of the Sevilla-San Pablo Airport as part of its 20th anniversary celebrations of having a base in the capital of Andalucia.

The routes will include five new flight paths that will see Sevilla linked by the Irish ultra low-cost carrier to Cork (Ireland), Nuremberg and Weeze (Germany), Prague (Czech Republic) and Santander.

