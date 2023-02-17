THE future is ‘bright’ for the revived Gibraltarian band ‘Taxi’ that rocked the Sunborn Hotel during four nights at the start of its rebirth this year.

Its frontman Dylan Ferro says that a new EP is on the way after he started writing new material throughout the last year.

Surprisingly, in an exclusive interview, he reveals that ‘Taxi’ will now be releasing the new EP under the band’s old name ‘Melon Diesel’.

He tells The Olive Press that the pandemic was the main reason for the return to the centre-stage.

“A lot changed after Covid and I suppose we valued all that we had done in the past and decided that it might be time to revive it again,” Ferro tells The Olive Press.

“In a way i never left the touring scene because I myself have been playing live every past year other than the year of the pandemic, but the rest of the band had not been touring.

“I think that after 10 years since our last album together, it just felt like the right moment to do so.”

Another reason for the decision to tour was the existing large fan base in Spain.

“It’s exactly why we’re seeking to tour this year,” Ferro says. “We know there is a demand for it and we want to cater for our fans.”

Singles and EP this year

For now, a revived Melon Diesel are aiming to make an EP from material Ferro has been writing for the last year.

The different songs will be released as singles throughout 2023, with the first one going out in three or four months.

They will continue to sing about ‘what’s going on around us’, about being human beings that ‘experience similar things’, he says.

“We’ve even had people telling us that some of our songs have helped them overcome certain struggles in their lives.” he continues.

“That’s something very satisfactory for us.

“A guy once said that our song ‘Tu Oportunidad’ had saved him from suicide.

“It’s these kind of stories that inspire us to keep writing music.”

COMEBACK KINGS: Dylan Ferro was back to his very best for four live gigs at the Sunborn Hotel

But Ferro tells fans to get ready for a surprising twist in the band’s musical journey.

“These last few years have been a learning curve with the search of a different musical direction and finding a place where I and the band felt comfortable,” he said.

“Hopefully people will like what we are doing and the place we are at now.”

What will stay the same will be the core of the band members.

“Three out of five remain of the original Melon Diesel lineup – Danny Bugeja, Dani Fa and myself,” Ferro says.

“Robert Perez has been on and off for the last 15 years and we recently added Jon Freddy Garzon, an amazing virtuoso drummer.

“This will be the new Melon Diesel lineup for this year.

“We are very happy where the band is now – it’s sounding great.”

‘Soundtrack to people’s lives’

The band kicked off the year with four sold-out shows at the Sunborn Hotel in Ocean Village, a homecoming Ferro enjoyed immensely.

“Playing in front of the local crowd is always one of the best audiences to play to, if not the best,” the charismatic frontman tells The Olive Press.

“People sing throughout the shows non-stop.”

He enjoys the fact that their music has transcended the first generation that started to listen to them 24 years ago.

“I believe we have become a sort of soundtrack to people’s lives with our long spanning career,” Ferro reveals.

“Now we get to see our first fans coming in with their sons and daughters who in turn have also become fans of the band as their parents once did years ago.”

With an extensive tour planned for this year, he is already starting to dream big with the possibility of more chart success on the way.

But he is adamant that even if their comeback brings them back into the musical spotlight, the band will keep their feet on the ground.

“By all means the theme of fame can sometimes accompany this and might be a problem for some artists, but not us,” Ferro says.

“We have always dealt with this well and managed to properly keep success separate from our personal lives.”

ALSO READ: