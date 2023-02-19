An abandoned train station in Spain has been totally revamped into a five-star hotel.

Canfranc Station in the Aragon Valley, near the French border and surrounded by the Pyrenees, first opened in 1928.

The grand international station launched to much fanfare – both the King of Spain and the President of the French Republic were in attendance – but shut its doors in 1970 following a freight train derailment.

Photo: Barcelo hotel group

Now, after lying dormant for more than 50 years, the station has opened its doors once more; but this time as an opulent hotel.

Lovingly restored by Barcelo Hotel Group in a process that took years to complete, Canfranc Station welcomed its first guests in January 2023.

Madrid-based design studio ILMIODESIGN was responsible for the hotel’s interiors, which are heavily influenced by the station’s 1920s heyday.

Photo: Barcelo hotel group

This theme goes right from decor through to staff uniforms, while the colour palette is inspired by the surrounding nature and mountains.

Guests can stay in one of the hotel’s 104 rooms, four of which are suites, paying from £133 per night.

The former station concourse now acts as the hotel’s reception.

