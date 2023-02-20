MAGICAL forests, impressive waterfalls and spectacular mountains, Spain has it all—with Malaga home to some of the country’s most breathtaking natural wonders, specifically the Torcal de Antequera Nature Park.

Considered one of the most representative karst landscapes in Europe, the Torcal de Antequera Nature Park has been recently included in a list of the 30 most breathtaking natural landscapes in Spain, compiled by the prestigious travel magazine National Geographic.

The Torcal de Antequera Nature Park’s surreal and lunar grey limestone plateau, dating from the Jurassic period, is the perfect place to admire natural sculptures and has been described by the magazine as “a karstic labyrinth.”

With more than a hundred caves and shales formed by the dissolution of the limestones, the range was marked as a Natural Site of National Interest in July 1929 already, and a Natural Park was created in October 1978.

El Torcal mountain nature park is also included in Antequera’s UNESCO designation.

The other 29 natural landscapes chosen by National Geographic are: Irati Forest (Navarre), Mallos de Riglos, Agüero and Peña Rueba Natural Monument (Huesca), Timanfaya National Park (Lanzarote), Las Médulas (León), Las Catedrales Beach (Galicia), Pillars of the Organs (Galicia), Pozo de los Humos (Salamanca), Doñana National Park (Huelva), Valle del Jerte (Extremadura), Bárdenas Reales (Navarra), Bufones de Pría (Asturias), Duna de Bolonia (Cádiz), Cuevas del Drach (Mallorca), Lagunas de Ruidera Natural Park (Albacete), Sotavento Beach (Fuerteventura), Tabernas Desert (Almería), La Garrotxa Volcanic Zone Natural Park (Girona), San José Caves (Castellón), Garajonay (La Gomera), Las Gredas Bolnuevo (Murcia), Nacimiento del Río Mundo (Segura), Castañar del Tiemblo (Ávila), Cascada del Ézaro (La Coruña), Caldera de Taburiente (La Palma), Salto del Nervión (Álava), Robledal de Muniellos (Asturias), El Sabinar (El Hierro), Delta del Ebro (Tarragona) and Congost de Mont-Rebei (Lleida).

