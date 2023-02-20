STRONG wind gusts forced the Sierra Nevada ski resort to close on Saturday as a major storm blew into the Granada mountains.

The strong winds of over 80 kilometres per hour sent ski lift chairs swinging and made conditions treacherous.

Generally, when winds start blowing close to 60 kilometres per hour, resort management teams will seriously consider closing down lifts and gondolas for safety reasons.

This recent windstorm saw the Sierra Nevada resort close the Laguna and Veleta areas on Friday, February 17, as a precautionary measure and the whole resort on Saturday as the adverse weather conditions worsened and the safety of sportspeople could not be guaranteed.

As of yesterday, Sunday, Sierra Nevada began a progressive reopening of areas, including the areas of Veleta, Borreguiles, Loma de Dílar, Cuachiles-Parador and Rio to reach 59 skiable kilometres distributed over 78 pistes, with the Zayas and Laguna areas expected to reopen today, Monday, February 20.

READ MORE: