If you’re searching for a school that offers comprehensive and rigorous academic programmes for Lower Secondary, IGCSE and A-Level, regardless of your geographical location, then Brave Generation Academy, or BGA, may be the perfect choice for you. BGA prides itself on offering a student-centric, flexible and innovative learning experience, with the aim of empowering students to take control of their own education.

At BGA, you will benefit from the BGA method, an innovative teaching approach based on three core principles: Mastery Learning, Competency-Based Learning, and Project-Based Learning. Mastery Learning prioritises the deep understanding of a concept before progressing to the next level, ensuring that you acquire a thorough grasp of each topic. Competency-Based Learning measures your ability to apply acquired knowledge and skills in real-world contexts, ensuring that you can utilise your learning in a practical manner. Project-Based Learning challenges you to collaborate with your peers and work on assignments that push you outside your comfort zone and boost your creativity.

To create a dynamic and interactive learning environment, BGA utilises an array of online tools. You can access course materials, attend live classes, and communicate with teachers and peers via platforms like Zoom, Google Classroom, and Moodle. Additionally, you can receive personalised support through regular check-ins, individualised tutoring, and other assistance.

BGA follows the International British Curriculum and designs its courses to align with international standards, ensuring that you receive a high-quality education that is comparable to those of top-ranking institutions.

Overall, BGA is a unique and innovative online learning platform that provides a dynamic, interactive and inclusive learning experience. By incorporating the BGA method and advanced online tools, BGA aspires to offer you a top-tier education that will prepare you for your future, no matter where you are in the world.

