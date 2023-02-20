A 10-YEAR-OLD girl died on Sunday morning following a head-on collision between two cars on the N-220 in Manises, Valencia province.

The youngster was with her two parents when they were struck by the other vehicle which eyewitnesses claimed was travelling at high speed on the wrong side of the road.

Manises mayor, Jesus Borras, said the police had received complaints about the speeding motorist minutes earlier who had hit two other cars and failed to stop on both occasions.

The fatal collision happened at around 12.15 am at Manises on a stretch of road that was under maintenance but mayor Borras said that was not a factor in what happened.

Several people tried unsuccessfully to get into the virtually destroyed vehicle in which the family of three was in.

Fire crews from Burjassot, Paterna, and Torrent attended the scene.

They managed to free the girl but she died later in hospìtal, with two others taken in a serious condition to hospitals in Valencia.

The Guardia Civil carried out a blood test to see if the speeding driver had excess alcohol and drugs, but details of the result have so far not been made public.