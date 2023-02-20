Los Arqueros is more than just an urbanisation, it’s a coastal paradise set amongst the foothills of Sierra de Ronda and offers spectacular views of the sea.

Los Arqueros Estates agent Ian Cooper aims to help you find your dream home in what he calls a ‘hidden gem’ on the Costa del Sol.

It’s made up of a collection of individual villages, each with their own unique style.

Apartments, town houses, villas and building plots are spread out around the sleek green fairways of the Sevi Ballesteros-designed 18-hole course at the Los Arqueros Golf & Country Club.

It’s located just minutes from the traditional Spanish town of San Pedro de Alcantara and a short drive away from the glitzy ports of Puerto Banus and Marbella.

Cooper, who retired from professional ice hockey in the UK after 80 caps for the national team, has been on the Costa for 21 years.

He said he has always found the area easy to sell and said it represents good value in today’s market.

“First developed by a Swedish company and completed by Taylor Wimpey over the years has meant the UK market has also been strong here and now we have seen a number of Scandanavian and Benalux clients buying recently,” he said.

“Los Arqueros has excellent all round value in a community which is consolidated, safe, well established and 100% legal.

“It is so underestimated by agents and clients alike. You can’t beat the quality of the property and location for the price.”

Los Arqueros Estates specialises in selling properties ranging in price from €250,000 to just over €6 million.

You can call Ian on 952 764 067 to have a chat about buying or selling in Los Arqueros to suit your requirements and budget.

READ MORE: