HE’S become one of the most trusted faces working in real estate in Zagaleta, the luxury country club credited with being Spain’s most expensive place to live.

Now Adam Neale, of Terra Meridiana, has been given exclusive access to film and promote the kind of lifestyle that awaits its prospective buyers.

In a series of YouTube videos, he explains the history and development behind the private enclave that was once the private hunting estate of Adnan Khasshogi.

Super luxury properties set in the Benahavis hills outside Marbella

In his incisive films shot inside a series of its leading properties for sale, he extolls the high-level of privacy and how its security keeps the lenses of prying eyes and journalists at bay.

“It has security guards with guns and you have to be authorised in advance to get in. A journalist can’t just come in and doorstep a celebrity, for example,” he tells the film.

He also explains the history of how the 900 hectare estate went from planning ‘up to 3,000 homes’ to ending up with a maximum of 420.

The reason for its popularity includes its ‘clear views of Gibraltar and the skyline of Morocco’ while you have access to two golf courses, two clubhouses, an equestrian centre, private heliport and tennis courts.

Adam taking in the views to Gibraltar

“Zagaleta services are also on site 24 hours a day to do your cleaning, your laundry, your shopping, anything.”

“They could have build up to 3000 homes here, given developers want to squeeze as much profit

“But in the end they decided to create a very low density estate which makes Zag quite unique because you have 900 hectares yet when the capacity when finally full will be 420 houses.

“But I don’t think all of them will be built for a variety of reasons and there are just 260 or so today.”

Watch the YouTube channel here