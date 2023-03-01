2 bedroom Bungalow for sale in Pulpi with pool garage - € 164,000

Pulpí, Almería 2 beds 1 baths € 164,000

Los Narcisos apartments are located within a short walking distance of Playa Los Nardos y Playa La Entrevista, on the Almería coast, close to the municipality of Águilas and Vera. It is a complex designed to offer large interior spaces, with beautiful gardens and squares that include a large swimming pool area with Jacuzzi, bordered by a large meadow of natural grass with showers, sun loungers and parasols of heather that also enjoys community WIFI. The generous community areas also have a children's playground area within a closed perimeter of security. Thus, the phase 7 of the Mar de… See full property details