More and more in this interconnected world, language skills are an integral part. And big business, too.

At CLIC International House, a network of over 150 schools worldwide, you can learn the language you need to speak, be it Spanish or another.

But if English is your mother tongue or something you’re fluent in, you can also learn to teach this most vital and in-demand language.

CLIC International House in Cadiz offers the Cambridge CELTA teacher training course for those keen to join this fun and booming industry.

An intensive four-week boot camp that will equip you with the theory and practical skills you will need to stand up in front of a classroom full of language learners with confidence and teach.

This is the most prestigious TEFL (Teaching English as a Foreign Language) course available and the first time it’s available in Cadiz.

Learn to teach English at CLIC International House in Cadiz

English language skills have never been in greater demand – both in Spain and all over the world – as parents and young people realise it can make the difference between getting the job or not.

It’s a career that offers flexibility and variety far from the 9-5 grind, with teachers free to choose the hours that suit them, either in a school or visiting students in their homes or offices – or a combination of both.

Teaching English is something that can be done online from home or part-time, to complement other lines of work.

The opportunity to take this CELTA course, which is done in-person at the CLIC International House, is available this year only at the centre in Cadiz.

It’s a qualification that will free you to pursue a life abroad, among foreign languages and immersed in other cultures – and it’s never too late. Some of our trainees have taken the plunge in their 60’s.

And there’s no better place to do it than with CLIC International House in the beautiful Andalucian town of Cadiz.

+34 954502131

training@clic.es