WORK started on Wednesday to completely replace the pedestrian walkway running alongside Benidorm’s Poniente beach at a cost of €1.6 million.

Benidorm mayor, Toni Perez, said: “The walkway is in a very poor condition having supported many pedestrians who are now inconvenienced by its state.”

PEREZ ON SITE(Benidorm Ayuntamiento image)

The project covering an area of 5,400 m2 on the 1.5 kilometre path will be funded by Benidorm City Council.

It should be finished by June in time for the summer season.

The current wooden surface has rotted over the years and also produced bumps making it difficult for wheelchair users and people pushing baby strollers.

It will be replaced by a synthetic wood-like material which offers better resistance to different extremes of weather and can be lifted out for cleaning or replacement if required.

The first phase involves ripping out the walkway and taking the wood for recycling at the eco-park, followed by the laying down of the more resilient wood.

“This will improve the image of an area that is very symbolic to us,“ said Toni Perez.