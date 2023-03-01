A Coin business wants to install more defibrillators and sponsor CPR training in the case of emergencies.

Less than one in ten people survive out-of-hospital cardiac arrest due to not enough people being trained in CPR, and not enough defibrillators.

Mediterranean Homes owner Kelly Summerell said she wanted to improve the statistics and was in discussions with Coin Town Hall to install more defibrillators and sponsor CPR training for up to five people in local community buildings that have a high footfall of people.

Anyone who wants to help can email info@mediterraneanhomes.eu

