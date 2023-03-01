KING FELIPE has called for ‘greater visibility’ for young Spanish scientists with better support to develop their potential at home rather than having to abroad.

The monarch, accompanied by his wife Queen Letizia, was speaking at Wednesday’s National Research Awards held at Alicante’s Casa Mediterraneo.

The awards were first staged in 1982 and are Spain’s most important in the scientific research field.

It’s the first time the ceremony has taken place in Alicante, after it went on the road for the first time last year to Barcelona, having always been based in Madrid since its inception.

The prizes worth €30,000 were handed over by the King and Queen to ten researchers aged 40 and under, and ten more to people aged 40.

ROYALS AND WINNERS(Cordon Press image)

“Spain has a magnificent potential and enormous talent pool of science professionals in very different areas with research absolutely fundamental,” said King Felipe.

He emphasised that ‘a lot’ of young talent exists in the country.