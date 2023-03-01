THE cruise activity in the port of Malaga accelerates this month and will mark the start of what promises to be an intense spring season.

Following two typically quiet months for cruise activity to Malaga, the international seaport will welcome 15 cruise line stopovers this month by 10 different ships.

This movement of vessels is expected to bring thousands of travellers to the capital of the Costa del Sol.

According to data offered by the Port Authority’s website, March will see six stopovers completed by the ships Norwegian Sun and MSC Lirica, both of which are docking in Malaga as part of fixed itineraries.

The Norwegian Cruise Line ship, which began its Malaga stopovers on November 29 2022, is scheduled to end its visits on March 31, concluding its campaign in the capital of the Costa del Sol.

Meanwhile, the MSC Cruises ship, which has been in Malaga waters since January, plans to maintain its calls until mid-April.

March will also stand out for the arrival of four ships that have chosen Malaga as a docking point on their respective transatlantic positioning voyages.

Coming from North American ports, the ships Symphony of the Seas, Enchanted Princess, MSC Seaview and Viking Jupiter will touch Malaga waters before starting their routes around the Old Continent.

Completing the list of berths scheduled for March are the tourist ships: Vasco da Gama, Corinthian (on two occasions) and the Azamara cruise ships Pursuit and Journey.

