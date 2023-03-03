THE former Duke of Palma – and jailbird – Inaki Urdangarin is reportedly asking for €25,000 a month from his soon to be ex-wife, the Infanta Cristina.

The two split by ‘mutual agreement’ just days after photos were published of him with another woman.

Although they announced they were to be divorced in January 2022, negotiations over a final settlement have dragged on.

Now Lecturas magazine has claimed that the settlement for the divorce – which is expected to come through in April – will include the monthly €25,000, with a clause stipulating neither he nor his extended family talk about the marriage.

Infanta Cristina (57) and Urdangarin (55) have been married since 1997 and have four children. At present, Cristina is said to pay all the family expenses as well as €6,000 a month to Urdangarin.

Infanta Cristina and Urdangarin married in 1997. Photo: Cordon Press

The final blow to their marriage was when a magazine published pics of Urdangarin with co-worker Ainhoa ??Armentia (44) during a stroll in the south of France, close to where he and his wife have a holiday home.

Urdangarin later admitted that ‘these are things that happen’.

The then Duke of Palma, was jailed for five years and 10 months for corruption in 2018.

However, in June 2020, he was allowed out due to good behaviour and converted his sentence to community work.

The former Olympic handball player used his royal connections to win public contracts related to sports.

He then overcharged for events before hiding the money abroad.

He was convicted of using his Mallorca-based foundation to siphon off €6 million between 2004 and 2006.

Cristina was acquitted of aiding her husband at a trial in 2017 and ordered to pay a €265,000 fine as she benefited from her husband’s racket.

King Felipe stripped them of their titles of the Duke and Duchess of Palma after the scandal broke.

The couple moved to Geneva with their four children after the first allegations surfaced in 2012. Cristina still lives in the Swiss city, earning €400,000 a year from the Aga Khan Foundation.

Unlike her brother, King Felipe, she has not renounced her father’s inheritance, so when the former King Juan Carlos dies, she stands to inherit a fortune.

