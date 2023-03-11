AT LEAST 15 people were injured at Valencia’s Fallas fiestas on Friday, after a pyrotechnic shell went off inside a safety area during the daily mascleta firework display at the world-famous event.

All of the people involved suffered mild injuries, and had to be taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

A further seven men and six women were also treated for burns, while seven more men and 20 women were attended to after fainting.

Maravillosa mascleta hoy en Valencia pic.twitter.com/2Ofwb4WbOD — Agustin Ferrer Ortiz (@GusFerrerOrtiz) March 10, 2023 A video of the mascleta in Valencia on Friday.

The 2023 Fallas fiestas mark the first with no restrictions since the Covid-19 pandemic hit more than three years ago.

The 2020 edition had to be cancelled, the 2021 edition was delayed until September, and prevention measures were still in place for 2022.

The fiestas began on March 1 and will run until March 19. As is tradition, huge papier-mache sculptures will be burned during the main days of the celebrations, which are March 15 to 19.

