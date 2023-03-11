The emblem of Alozaina depicts a woman standing atop a tower throwing beehives onto two Moors who are seen fleeing from below.

The history behind this symbol of the village is an intriguing one with Maria Sagredo, a local heroine, taking centre stage.

The story goes that in the summer of 1570 the male inhabitants of the village were harvesting wheat in the fields whilst only seven men and the women and children remained at home.

The Moors, knowing that the men would be out seeing to the fields, decided to take advantage of the situation and seize the village. Some 600 Moors dressed as Castillians and marched up the hill towards the village.

Seeing the inbound danger, the women disguised themselves as men and attempted to defend their home.

Alozaina’s coat of arms

Maria Sagredo, a young woman, witnessing her father injured, marched through the hordes of people towards the tower.

With fury and determination she climbed to the top and hurled beehives down onto the Moors as they attempted to climb the stairs up to the castle where people were taking refuge.

Hit by the angry hives and swarms of bees the Moors quickly fled. In the meantime bells had been sounded to signal to the farming villagers that they were under attack, they returned and the Moors retreated realising they had been defeated.

The news of the incredible standoff spread across Spain reaching as far as the King, who rewarded Maria Sagredo with lands in Torrox to show his gratitude. The legend of her impressive willpower and quick thinking is commemorated in the village’s unique emblem.

READ MORE: