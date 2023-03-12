A BRITISH charity is planning to send 20 runners on a relay run up and down the Rock of Gibraltar for 12 hours to retired military personnel.

Waterloo Uncovered will try to raise money to support military veterans in partnership with Gibraltar companies and locally-based British Forces personnel.

The 20 runners will go from Jew’s Gate to O’Hara’s Battery during the course of the day on October 21, 2023.

Last year’s endurance race raised £4,000 for the charity

The charity now hopes to get together even more much-needed cash to help war veterans and ex-military carve out a life for themselves after leaving the Forces.

The Commander of British Forces has already vowed to help in the effort.

Waterloo Uncovered raises funds for ex-military personnel to take part in archaeology expeditions to the famous 19th century battleground.

Top universities support the effort, giving learned academics the chance to work alongside war veterans.

The experience is part of the charity’s goal to give ex-members of the British armed forces new hope and direction.

It runs a 12-month programme focusing on recovery, well-being, transition to civilian life, education and employment.

Waterloo Uncovered has a team of professional support staff that leads them on this journey.

Every July since 2015, they dig up the site of the famous battle now located in Belgium.

Over 100 former servicemen and women have taken part in the programme.

British and Prussian forces defeated Napoleon on June 1815 to end his dominion over Europe at the Battle of Waterloo.

“Waterloo Uncovered aims to understand war and its impact on people — and to educate the public about it,” said the event organisers.

November’s Rock Run, a traditional favourite for the military in Gibraltar, will help fund the charity’s efforts.

