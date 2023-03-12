SPRING is in the air and that can only mean one thing – warm weather and time to enjoy the outdoors; and what better way than exploring the most charming streets in Andalucia.

Andalucia is rich in historic sites, cultural heritage, diverse landscapes and quaint streets. Often noisy, steeped in history and teeming with life, streets in southern Spain reflect their city’s identity and choosing the most beautiful streets in Andalucia to explore this Spring is no mean feat given that there are hundreds brimming in culture and atmosphere that could make the cut.

So when travelling around Andalucia, make sure to add some of these beautiful southern streets to your bucket list, but don’t be surprised if you find yourself strolling down a picturesque calle or passageways that hasn’t been mentioned here, afterall almost every corner in Andalucia is unique and exudes magic.

Plaza de la Constitución (Almeria)—an eternal symbol of freedom.

Popularly known as ‘Plaza Vieja’, this iconic square, located on the north-eastern edge of the old town right at the base of the hill of San Cristóbal, is home to institutional buildings and the City Hall which flank the palm-dotted square.

But what most stands out in this square is the commemorative Martyrs of Liberty monument which presides over this plaza of Arab origin and was where the Arab Souk (market) was held at that time.

Plaza de la Constitución (Almería). Credit: Wikimedia Commons.

Avenue Campo del Sur (Cadiz)—among the longest and best seafront promenades in Andalucia.

This serpentine path stretches from the Puerta de Tierras to the Baluarte de los Mártires and offers spectacular views of the whole of Cadiz, the Santa Maria beach, the Victoria beach and of the grandiose Cadiz cathedral.

The avenue which follows a breakwater tracing the southern coast along Mar del Vendaval (Gale Sea) makes for an enjoyable walk or bike ride, proffering views of the sea on one side and the bustling city on the other, and on clear days it is even possible to view Cortadura – the largest and longest beach of the coast of the city of Cadiz.

Avenida Campo Del Sur, (Cádiz). Credit: Wikimedia Commons.

Calleja de las flores (Cordoba)—one of the most photographed corners of the city.

Considered to be one of the most beautiful streets in the world, Calleja de las Flores is a flower lined alley located in the Jewish quarter of the capital, near the Mosque-Cathedral of Cordoba.

This narrow passageway, lined with blue flowerpots and brightly coloured flowers, leads to a square where an array of terracotta flower pots with geranium and carnations hang in pretty patterns along the walls. The Cathedral’s looming bell tower is framed in the distance and makes for one of the photographed corners of the city.

Calleja De Las Flores (Cordoba). Credit: Wikimedia Commons.

Carrera del Darro (Granada)—One of Granada’s prettiest and oldest promenades.

A stroll along the Carrera del Darro is one of the most scenic walks in Granada, a street that dates from the seventeenth century and retains many interesting buildings from that era. It runs between the river, the forest of the Alhambra and the Almanzora, which extends up the slope of Gomerez and offers stunning views of the Alhambra.

Carrera del Darro (Granada). Credit: Wikimedia Commons.

Muelle del Tinto (Huelva)—the legacy of an industry no longer operating in Huelva.

Since 2007 this promenade has been restored and declared an Asset of Cultural Interest. It is an engineering work that was carried out in the last quarter of the 19th century. This pier allows passers-by to look out over the Doñana Natural Park and enter the mouth of the Odiel River, and enjoy the beautiful and vibrant hues at sunset.

Muelle Del Tinto (Huelva). Credit: Wikimedia Commons.

Duque Street (Jaen)—a must-see in Jaen.

Near the arch of San Lorenzo and the Church of La Merced you can find the viewpoint in Duque Street, from which the Cathedral majestically rises among colourful narrow streets giving a spectacular view.

The colourful houses on the way to the viewpoint will also make the journey to the top of the hill more pleasant and forms part of the stunning scenery when you get to the top.

Catedral De Jaén from Duque Street. (Jaen). Credit: Wikimedia Commons.

Calle de Marqués de Larios (Malaga)—the 5th avenue in Malaga.

Calle Marqués de Larios is undoubtedly the most emblematic and representative in Malaga, located in the historic centre of the city. It’s also a pedestrian street packed with designer boutiques and renowned retailers making it the perfect place to stroll through and enjoy all-round shopping experience that this treasure trove of typically Spanish clothes has to offer.

Full of life all year round this iconic street is also home to striking architecture and a vast number of symmetrical buildings which frame it, all of which have a curved design at the corners.

Malaga’s ‘5th venue’ starts at the Plaza de la Constitución and ends at the Alameda Principal park.

Calle Marqués De Larios, under cover of tents. (Malaga). Credit: Wikimedia Commons.

Calle Betis (Sevilla)—the most scenic street in Sevilla.

No visit to Sevilla is complete without a stroll down Calle Betis, one of the most famous in Sevilla thanks to its views of the historic quarter, its colourful façades and its countless bars and restaurants,

Located in the Triana district of the Andalucian capital, it runs parallel to the river and is one of the city’s most emblematic streets.

El Arenal seen from Calle Betis (Sevilla). Credit: Wikimedia Commons.

The back streets, alleyways, pathways and emblematic roads form the beating heart of every urban city in Andalucia, and reflect the architecture, culture, atmosphere and soul of each city and its people. Enjoy a moment exploring these quaint streets and immerse yourself in the art of ‘callejeando’—amicably strolling—along the most charming streets in Andalucia.

READ MORE: