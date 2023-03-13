PRE-SUMMER mode has been activated this weekend along the Costa del Sol.

This weekend has seen Malaga’s beaches packed with hundreds of people sunbathing or playing in the sand, and even a few daring to take a dip in the sea due to summer-like temperatures reaching highs of almost 30ºC for the first time this year.

The good weather which prevailed over the weekend in Malaga will continue today, Monday March 13, with temperatures expected to rise again.

According to Spain’s Met office, AEMET, highs of 30ºC are expected in Malaga city and Velez-Malaga with the rest of the province seeing the mercury hover around 25ºC, except for Ronda, which will see a maximum of 21.

The forecast for Monday predicts slightly cloudy skies, with intervals of high cloud and the possibility of banks of fog on the coast.

Minimum temperatures will remain stable, with a slight rise on the coast expected and a drop in inland areas of the province.

