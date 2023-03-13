Alicante

Cabo Roig will join the St. Patrick’s Day celebrations with their annual parade on March 17, starting at 3pm, on the Cabo Roig strip. Everyone is welcome to enjoy the festivities

The IrishinTorre group will celebrate St Patrick’s Day with a bilingual Mass (English, Spanish and a bit of Irish) on Friday March 17 at 10am in the Church of la Inmaculada, which faces the main square of Torrevieja, Plaza de la Constitution. Afterwards, there will be a short celebration in the Plaza de la Constitution with the permission of the Ayuntamiento de Torrevieja. They will raise the Irish flag, sing the anthem and enjoy some traditional Irish music. For further enquiries: irishtorrevieja@gmail.com

Almería

The University of Almería is organising a conference entitled ‘Irish Writers of the 1930s: The International Dimension’, to be held at the University of Almería on March 16 and 17. Information about the conference is available at this link.

Barcelona

Delorgan Deeptap Dance Co. will be organising concerts to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day on March 17 and 18. On March 17, there will be a St. Patrick’s Night Fest at the Hard Rock Cafe with The Barcelona Irish Dance Team and the Nancy Whiskey Irish Band. On Saturday March 18 at 11am, there will be an Irish Ceilí Dance Meeting with dancer Fletcher Anderson, at the Ateneu Familiar in Sant Boi de Llobregat, and in the evening you can catch the celtic musical Travel to Ireland, inspired by the Irish diaspora to America at the beginning of the century with Delorgan Deeptap Dance Co. & the Nancy Whiskey Irish Band, in the Cal Ninyo Theater. Please contact them through their Instagram for more information on the events, and watch out for flashmobs around the city centre!

On Sunday March 19, from 11am-2.30pm, the Nuala Irish Dancers will be celebrating St. Patrick’s Day with traditional Irish music and dance, workshops for children and many more activities, in Carrer de Joan Blanques. Please see their website for more details.

Bilbao

LagunCara will start their St. Patrick’s Day celebrations on March 17 with lunch in a Bilbao restaurant, and in the evening, they will be collaborating with Portugaleteko Koadrilak at Merkatua de Portugalete on a variety of activities to celebrate. Check out their webpage for more information.

Galicia

Lugo will be joining the St. Patrick’s Day celebrations with music ensemble Shenanigan’s playing at Galo Restaurante, Rúa Isaac Díaz Pardo 1, on Friday March 17 at 8pm and Saturday March 18 at 7pm. Entrance is free. For more information please contact brendanshine72@gmail.com, tel: 697205741.

Canary Islands

Lanzarote Ireland Network will hold a St. Patrick’s Gala Dinner on 16 March, on the rooftop of the Arrecife Gran Hotel. For more information on the evening’s events and how to reserve a table please see their webpage

Granada

The Circle of Irish Studies at the University of Granada is organising a series of events for St. Patrick’s Day this year. As well as the greening of the Ayuntamiento and the Royal Hospital, there will be seminars on Irish dance, a series of lectures focused on Ireland and a musical dance performance. For a full list of activities, please see this link.

La Rioja

The Centre of Irish Studies Banna/Bond (EFACIS) of the Universities of La Rioja, Burgos, Deusto y Zaragoza will join the St. Patrick’s Day celebrations by organising the VI International Seminar in Irish Studies (Irish Itinerary 2023): Elements of Aesthetics in Constructing Form and Identity, on March 14 and 15. Please see their website for more details.

Madrid

The Spanish Irish Business Network will hold its bi-annual St Patrick’s Day Charity Ball on Friday March 17 at the Westin Palace Hotel in Madrid. As well as celebrating Irish music, food and culture, the Ball will, as ever, support good causes in Ireland and Spain. This year, the proceeds of the Ball will be donated to Alpha-1 Ireland and Alfa-1 Spain, non-profit organisations that help people suffering from an under-diagnosed genetic condition called Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency. You can find more information about the event on the SIBN’s website and you can purchase tickets here. If you have any further queries about the Ball, please contact the SIBN directly at admin@sibn.es.

Tourism Ireland is delighted to bring you their Semana de Irlanda in collaboration with Metro de Madrid, from the March 13 to 19. They have put together an amazing line-up for the celebration of St. Patrick’s Day this year, full of music, dance, literature and a photographic exhibition. We encourage you to keep an eye on their webpage for details of the activities to be enjoyed by all the family.

Dance group Irish Treble will be performing their show Viaje Celta in Sala Galileo Galilei on Sunday 19 March, at 8.30pm. Tickets on sale here.

The Spanish Irish Business Network and the Madrid Harps GAA team will be organising the 9th Madrid St. Patrick’s Day Picnic, on Sunday March 19, from 12-5pm, in the Zona Recreativa “Cerca Cabilda”, Hoyo de Manzanares, Sierra de Guadarrama. Bring your own food and drink for the picnic, and you are encouraged to come with sports equipment, musical instruments, etc. For more information on the activity and directions on how to get there, please email admin@sibn.es.

The Fundación de Banda de Gaitas del Principado de Asturias is organising the first ever St. Patrick’s Day parade, with more than 15 pipe bands from all over Spain participating in the event. The parade will start on Saturday March 18 at 5pm and will go from Calle Ciudad Rodrigo (off Plaza Mayor) to the Palacio Real. After the parade, there will be a festival of celtic music in Sala Changó, 9pm.

On St. Patrick’s Day, Irish folk music group The GreenTones will be performing their show St. Patrick’s Day is Monumental, together with other musicians from the RTVE orchestra, at Teatro Monumental de Madrid. More information on the event and tickets can be found here.

The Irish Rover will be joining the St. Patrick’s Day celebrations on March 16 and 17, with concerts from various different music groups such as U2LIVE (tribute band – free entry), The Lighthouse Keepers (free entry), Las Salvation (The Cranberries tribute band – tickets), and more, followed by DJ sets dedicated to Irish music. More information can be found on their website closer to the date.

Malaga

To celebrate St. Patrick’s Day, there will be a special Mass in the Church of San Patricio (Huelin, Calle Abogado Federico Orellana) on Friday March 17 at 11am, with the Gregorian choir ‘Sinesis’. All are welcome and don’t forget to wear something green!

TortosaTortosa will be celebrating its 10th annual St. Patrick’s Day festival from March 16 to 19. They are organising a host of activities including concerts, a parade, an Irish tapas night in the indoor market and a flag throwing display, as well as the popular inter-school debating competitions, pub quiz, treasure hunt, children’s theatre, greenings and many more events. For more information please visit their webpage here.

