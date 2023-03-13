A ceremony has formally launched the big €70 million expansion for Orihuela’s Vega Baja hospital which will take up to 30 months to complete.

Two buildings will be constructed to expand the hospital’s area by 40%, with the bonus of 42 extra bed spaces in the existing main hospital- taking the total to 372.

Valencian Health Minister, Miguel Minguez, attended Monday’s ceremony along with Orihuela politicians, led by mayor Carolina Gracia.

MINGUEZ CENTRE-STAGE(GVA Sanitat image)

Minguez described Monday’s commencement as a ‘very important moment for the people of Orihuela.”

“The expansion allows the creation of two healthcare buildings that will connect with the current one,” he explained.

“Services such as outpatient consultations, mental health or day surgery, will be in the new facilities, which will have more space and better equipment,“ Minguez added.

Construction has been organised to ensure that hospital services will continue to be provided as normal.

Phase one will see new parking areas and access to emergency vehicles, along with demolition work.

Work will then start on the ‘north’ building, followed by the ‘south structure’, ending up in access improvements for staff and patients, in addition erecting new perimeter fencing and landscaping.