IT HAS taken him two months, but Gerard Pique has finally broken his silence about the ‘revenge song’ dedicated to him by his ex-partner, Shakira.

Speaking on Tuesday on Catalan radio network Rac1, the former Barcelona FC and Spain player still kept his cards close to his chest about Session 53, which was released by the Colombian superstar and Argentine producer Bizarrap.

‘Obviously I have heard it, but I don’t want to talk about the subject because it’s not appropriate,’ he said during the interview about the song.

He went further, however, calling into question the behaviour of his ex and how it could affect their children, Milan (10) and Sasha (eight).

‘We have a responsibility as people, above all those of us who are parents, to try to protect our children,’ he said. ‘I don’t want to say anything about the subject, everyone can take the decisions that they believe to be right, and I have no desire to speak about the issue any more. I believe that the only thing that matters is that my children are OK,’ he concluded.

The release of Session 53 caused shockwaves around the world, thanks to Shakira taking aim not just at Pique but also his new girlfriend, Clara Chia, whom he is rumoured to have started seeing while the pair were still together.

The lines ‘You swapped a Ferrari for a Twingo / You swapped a Rolex for a Casio’ caused a particular stir, but Pique seemed to take the jibes with good humour. Days later he turned up to a football match driving a Twingo.

At the end of February, Shakira released another ‘diss song’, along with fellow Colombian Karol G, in which her lyrics once again appear to reference both Pique and Chia.

Last week saw the Colombian superstar perform Session 53 live for the first time, on The Jimmy Fallon Show in the United States. Eagle-eyed viewers spotted her children, Milan and Sasha, dancing along to the performance to the side of the audience area.

Hasta hora me doy cuenta que Sasha aullaba y estaba cantando que cute ? #shakira pic.twitter.com/X9ogYVMPat — Renpeca (@renpeca) March 11, 2023

Shakira and Pique announced their separation in June of last year, and when the custody agreement over their two sons was announced in November, that was the definitive end to their 12-year relationship.

Shakira is due to move from Barcelona to Miami with her children, while Pique has been granted generous visitation rights. The step has been delayed, however, due to the frail health of her father, who has been undergoing hospital treatment in Spain for several months now.

Read more: