AIRLINES are offering more seats to the Costa del Sol this spring than they did in 2022.

The supply of airline seats to Malaga during the months of March, April and May will increase on average by 14.5% compared to the same period last year.

Specifically to 3,135,903 seats from 122 cities, according to the latest forecast bulletin of Costa del Sol Tourism.

The domestic market is the one that has most increased the supply of air seats compared to the same months of 2022, with an increase of 26.3%.

Internationally, the UK is at the forefront of these countries offering more seats to Malaga, seeing a 3.1% increase, which translates to more than 760,000 seats that will be offered out of London, Manchester, Bristol and Birmingham.

The increase in seats will no doubt aid in what is forecast to be a record-breaking year for tourism to the Costa del Sol.

