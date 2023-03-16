2 bedroom Semi-detached Villa for sale in Fuente Alamo de Murcia with pool - € 178,000

Fuente Alamo de Murcia, Murcia 2 beds 1 baths € 178,000

SEMI-DETACHED HOUSE IN A UNIQUE NATURAL ENVIRONMENT Residential located in one of the most beautiful areas of the Region of Murcia. At the foot of the hill is a nature reserve, beaches and forests. A total of 23 terraced houses of traditional Mediterranean style architecture. House composed of two bedrooms each with a built-in wardrobe, a bathroom, a living room and a spacious kitchen, a terrace, a solarium upstairs and a parking space. 5 minutes away is the village with the services of daily life, 15 minutes from Hacienda el Álamo golf course, 20 minutes from the crystal clear beaches of… See full property details