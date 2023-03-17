Disparities in pay between men and women in Andalucia vary by over 15% depending on province.
While the gap is just 12.5% in Almeria, it rises to as much as 28.3% in Huelva.
And while the difference in salary in Malaga (19.8%) is close to the national average of 20.05% it means men make €20,003 per year, while women get €15,992.
The most alarming statistic however, is that across Spain the pay gap appears to be widening, with the Gestha trade union claiming it grew by €120 between 2020 and 2021.
