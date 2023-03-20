2 bedroom Townhouse for sale in Torrevieja with pool - € 145,000

Torrevieja, Alicante 2 beds 1 baths € 145,000

Want a property walking distance to the beach? Vistacasas are pleased to present this wonderfully located 2 bedroom townhouse for sale in the highly popular area of La Rosaleda in Torrevieja. The house is just 900 metres from the well known blue flag beach of Los Locos, and is an easy walk into the city centre of Torrevieja, which offers all manner of amenities with many bars, restaurants and shops. The property backs onto the lovely communal pool and gardens areas, with direct access to the pool area from the rear tiled terrace. There is a sunny front tiled garden area with covered porch.