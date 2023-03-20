THE Guardia Civil have recovered over 60 religious statues and artefacts stolen from a house in Cullera.

Some of the items had already been posted for sale on a prominent online ‘buy and sell’ platform.

Three men have been arrested over the break-in at a property owned by a priest.

The stolen artefacts were valued at over €200,000 and were recovered after the Guardia raided two addresses in Cullera.

Most of the objects belonged to the priest with efforts being made to discover the owners of the other items.

The thieves- aged 19, 48, and 51, face prosecution by a Sueca court.