MURCIA’S Carlos Alcaraz regained his world number one tennis ranking after an easy straight sets win over Russia’s Danill Medvedev in the Masters 1000 event on Sunday at Indian Wells.

The 19-year-old from El Palmar only needed 71 minutes to destroy Medvedev 6-3 6-2 to return to the top of the ATP rankings.

Carlos Alcaraz said: “It feels amazing to lift the trophy here, to recover the number one. I would say this has been the perfect tournament.”

“Daniil obviously didn’t play at his best level, but I’m very happy for my performance and how I played this tournament,” Alcaraz added.

Novak Djokovic overhauled Alcaraz to take the top ranking in January after winning the Australian Open, which the young Spaniard had to miss due to a 10-week injury lay-off.

The Serbian missed the Indian Wells event because he cannot enter the United States due to his refusal to get vaccinated against Covid-19.

He will also miss out on this week’s Miami Open, where Alcaraz will be defending his title and world ranking points.

Indian Wells was the Murcia player’s third Masters 1000 tournament victory and he becomes only the second teenager to achieve that feat after Mallorca’s Rafa Nadal.

He also became the second fastest player to notch up a hundred top line match wins during the Indian Wells event – beaten only by John McEnroe.

