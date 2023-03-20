FATHER’S Day weekend in Sierra Nevada saw users enjoy 60 skiable kilometres and 76 runs as the ski resort winds up the 2022/23 Ski season.

Though some years have seen Spain’s most southern ski resort close as late as May, the projected closing date this season is April 6.

Sierra Nevada’s 2022-23 ski season started on November 25, 2022 and four months later users can still enjoy up to 60 skiable kilometres, distributed in 76 slopes, specifically in the areas of: Borreguiles, Río, Loma de Dílar and Cauchiles-Parador.

A total of 15 lifts are still in operation, and the current quality of the snow is spring (granular snow formed by alternate freezing and thawing) and hard powder.

Father’s day saw temperatures ranging from -7ºC to 0ºC, but the sunny skies gave a warmer thermal sensation.

Sierra Nevada is the third highest mountain range in Europe and its summits are the highest in the Iberian Peninsula.

At its peak, this winter resort has 131 ski slopes with 110 km total length and boasts 21 ski lifts with a capacity for almost 45,207 skiers per hour.

