THE first day of Spring in Malaga will be marked by a slight drop in temperatures, but the week will end with sunbathing weather.

According to Spain’s Met Office AEMET, today Monday, March 20, the first day of Spring, will see temperatures drop to 20ºC in the capital of the province, Ronda, a mild 18ºC with highs of 21ºC in Vélez-Málaga, Marbella and Antequera.

On Tuesday, low cloud intervals and morning mist are expected on the Mediterranean coast, with possible fog banks.

Winds will be easterly in the Strait of Gibraltar and along the rest of the coast, meaning that temperatures in the province will remain at around 20ºC, with Antequera forecast to be the warmest spot with 23ºC.



On Wednesday, the skies are expected to be clear in the province of Malaga and winds could turn west, which will cause a slight rise in temperatures.

In Antequera the thermometers are expected to reach highs of 25ºC degrees and 23ºC in Ronda in the middle of the week.

A similar scenario is forecast for Thursday when highs will continue to creep upwards to 27ºC expected in Malaga city, and 26ºC in Marbella.

The start of the weekend is expected to be hot, with almost 30ºC degrees in the capital of Malaga during the central hours of the day, 28ºC in Velez-Malaga and 26ºC in Marbella.

The heat will ease a little on Saturday, but the thermometers will continue to register higher than average temperatures for the beginning of spring.

