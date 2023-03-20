LAST Saturday March 18, saw the arrival of superyacht Lady Moura, internationally famous for its impeccable white color on which the name of the boat and a distinctive coat of arms are carved in solid gold, to the Port of Malaga.

Berthed mid-morning at dock number one within the megayacht marina facilities, this vessel, a reference of nautical luxury, is expected to make a stopover of several days in Malaga waters.

The Lady Moura was the 9th largest private yacht in the world when launched in 1990 and is currently owned by the third-richest billionaire in Mexico, Ricardo Salinas Pliego.

This jewel of naval engineering was created by the German shipyard Blohm & Voss, in collaboration with the renowned Italian architect Luigi Sturchio, who was in charge of the interior design.

Luxury amenities include a heliport and a Sikorsky S76 helicopter, an indoor swimming pool with an open roof, a gymnasium, spa, sauna, a nightclub with a DJ booth, a theatre, a cinema, a casino, a 25 metre dining table and a bakery.

It has a capacity of 30 passengers and comes with a crew of 61.

The last time this spectacular four-level vessel, 344 feet long by 62 feet wide, called in Malaga waters was in July last year.

