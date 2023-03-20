A successful Costa Blanca bowls club faces closure after hearing its home for the last 30 years will be shutting its doors on April 30.

Javea Green Bowls Club members were left reeling with the news that the owner of the ‘Inn on the Green’ close to Benitachell has decided to shut the business.

The club has over a hundred members that play and socialise there using top class facilities.

JAVEA GREEN BOWLS PLAYERS

Club press officer, Alan Philips, told the Olive Press: “This is devastating news for the members, some of whom have been at the club since it opened in 1993.”

“It will have a negative effect on other bowling clubs as we host league games, and losing yet another club puts pressure on their ability to provide enough players for each game each week.”

Alan added that the club provided a ‘structure’ for the members’ diaries with league matches, open competitions, special days, and club mornings spread throughout the year.

It also arranged a number of social occasions, BBQ, Race and Quiz nights with a good number of members ‘dropping in’ on a daily basis to watch games and catch up with the news- in effect being a very supportive social group.

The club also donated up to €5,000 per year to local charities backed by up to 40 business sponsors who provided money and prizes to specific competitions.

“There are other problems in our world today and this is a small matter compared to those situations, but for all of us involved in this it may prove to be life changing,” said Alan Philips.

The club’s committee is exploring a number of options for the membership and members are supporting each other, but unless a new owner for the ‘Inn on the Green’ appears soon, they will be left homeless.