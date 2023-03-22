AFTER 17 years of construction work, which commenced in 2006, the Malaga metro has finally been given the green light to service the two stops located in the city centre: Guadalmedina, next to El Corte Inglés; and Atarazanas, in the heart of Alameda Principal.

The start of this underground service to the centre of Malaga has been set for next Monday, March 27, provisionally scheduled for the afternoon.

From Monday, locals and tourists will be able to disembark in the heart of the historic centre.

The theoretical population served is some 230,000 inhabitants, with 117,000 in the Carretera de Cádiz district; 88,000 in Cruz del Humilladero and 33,000 in Teatinos.

The new service is expected to see a significant increase in passenger demand, which, according to official estimates, will rise from 7 to 14 million passengers a year.

The first week of service will be limited in order to avoid crowds but once fully operational, the service will run every six minutes during rush hour, and, depending on the stop you get on, journeys will take between 10 and 20 minutes.

This historic milestone comes some 17 years after the start of the work in Callejones del Perchel and Avenida de Andalucía; and nine since the partial inauguration of lines 1 and 2, with a limited route to María Zambrano station.

