3 bedroom Apartment for sale in Alfaz del Pi / L'Alfas del Pi with pool garage - € 205,000

Alfaz del Pi / L'Alfàs del Pi, Alicante 3 beds 2 baths € 205,000

– Right of residence for 30 years: one-off fee for services and facilities: *1 bedroom (from 99.000 €)+ monthly fee (from 350.-€). * 2 bedrooms (from 119.500.-€)+monthly fee (from 425.-€). * 3 bedrooms (from 205.000.-€)+monthly payment (from 545.-€). * 4 bedrooms (from 228.000.-€)+monthly fee (from 650.-€). THE PRIVACY OF YOUR OWN HOME A personal space in which to live autonomously and independently or invite your loved ones. Live surrounded by people of your own age, from different parts of Europe who have time to share common interests and interests. COMMUNITY AND WELCOMING… See full property details