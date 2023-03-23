BENIDORM’S Parque de l’Aiguera welcomes around 4,000 bikers from around the Valencia region and further afield this weekend for the annual Southeast Bike Week.

There’ll be exhibitions of Harley-Davidson bikes, Indian motorcycles(the first American bike company formed in 1901) and Royal Enfield two-wheelers over the weekend.

The event running between Friday and Sunday will also coincide with the first-ever American Cars Meeting at the same venue with around 250 classic cars expected.

The three days have been organised by the Southeast Bike association with support from Benidorm City Council’s festival, events, and citizen security departments.

Vicent Saval, bike association secretary, said the average price of each bike will be ‘around €25,000′ and €125,000 for the cars’.

“We can say that during the weekend more than 60 million euros will ‘roll’ through Benidorm,” he observed.

On Saturday from 5pm, many of the cars and bikes will take part in a special parade starting from the Parque de l’Aiguera.

It will then go down Avenida Alfonso Puchades and Avenida de Europa and when they reach Calle Bilbao, participants will stop their engines and start them up again in what Saval described as a ‘collective roar’ to pay tribute to everybody who has lost their lives on the road.

The parade will continue along Avenida del Mediterraneo to the Rincon de Loix and return to the Parque de l’Aiguera along the Paseo de Levante.

Many bikers enjoy getting a tattoo and will get a chance to check in on this weekend’s Benidorm Tattoo Convention at the Melia Hotel(which is also the Bike Week HQ) with around 160 professional tattoo artists attending from 16 countries