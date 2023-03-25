LOCATED at 1,150m on the Sierra de Contraviesa, near the village of Murtas, the Bodega Cuatro Vientos is an unmissable destination on the Ruta del Vino (wine route). It nestles on the GR-5202, overlooking the Sierra Nevada mountains to the north and the Mediterranean Sea to the south.

With 30 hectares of its own vineyards, and 10 shared hectares, producing grapes over the centuries, Bodega Cuatro Vientos is the perfect place to learn about wine production, taste wine, and enjoy a restaurant meal.

A working bodega, Cuatro Viento produces the Mallafolla, 4V and Marquis de la Contraviesa brands, famed locally for their palatable taste.

In the museum, you can see countless objects related to wine making traditions, with many interesting antiquities. Modern audio-visual presentations explain the process, “the soul of the cellar”, in English, German and Spanish. It’s an unforgettable experience for groups.

The wine museum also features private rooms with small wine cellars. If you invest in 48 bottles, and keep them there, you can invite friends for hospitality in the cosy alcoves.

The impressive 1,200m venue can also be hired for events, accommodating 400 guests. It combines a traditional atmosphere with the latest AV facilities, making it suitable for meetings, conferences, family gatherings, and large receptions.

As well as exploring the museum, guests can stroll in the grounds. An interesting

feature is the separate agro-agriculture museum, which contains items related to farming the land.

Bodega entrance. Agro-agriculture museum.

Renowned wine brands

During your visit, don’t forget to taste and buy the famous wines! There are three distinct brands:

Mallafolla – launched in late 2012, this comes as Crianza Red, Red and Rosé. All bottles have the “PDO Vinos de Granada” quality seal.

4V – also from 2012, this comes in the varieties of Red Barrel, Red, Rosé, and White.

Marques de la Contraviesa – an emblematic brand, created in 1995. Under the seal of “Quality Wines from Granada, Contraviesa-Alpujarra”, it incorporates: Aging, White, Pink, Unaged Red, as well as Selection Josefina and Quality Sparkling Wine.

Wine at the bodega. Photo: Jo Chipchase.

How to book

To arrange your group tour, or book the restaurant, call 630 236 244.

Opening times may vary by season: it is vital to call first.

Information and online shop – www.bodegacuatrovientos.es

Finca Cuatro Vientos SL.

Carretera de Murtas Km 7, Murtas 18490

La Contraviesa – Alpujarra – Granada – España

Tel. 958 956 958 – 630 236 244

