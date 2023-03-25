ORGANISERS of a project to build a 1000-seat National Theatre are asking local businesses and the general public to help raise an extra £5 million to fund it.

With construction of the National Theatre set to start later this year for 18 months, its foundation is launching a seat sponsorship drive.

Designed like a ‘West-End style’ theatre, suitable for drama, dance and music, it will also include a better library and restaurant.

It will be able to host full orchestras, conferences and e-sports.

“There is however still a shortfall of funds to make this a reality, and so fundraising initiatives will now be stepped up,” the National Theatre foundation said in a statement.

“The Foundation is seeking support from philanthropists, companies and businesses, cultural entities, and trusts, from Gibraltar and abroad.”

The Parasol and Kishin Alwani Foundations, private donors and cultural groups like the Musicians Association of Gibraltar are already contributing to the project.

Now it is launching a buy-a-seat plan to raise the extra cash.

Individuals and companies will have their names inscribed on the back of seats if they donate £5,000.

If someone gives £300,000 or more, their name will be on a commemorative board at the new theatre premises.

“Thanks to some already very generous benefactors, the National Theatre of Gibraltar is becoming a reality,” said Sir David Steel, the National Theatre patron.

He said they would help create ‘a new facility that will serve the community for many decades to come’.

Gibraltar Cultural Services CEO Seamus Byrne encouraged the fundraising initiative.

“I am very confident that the community’s efforts and support will provide Gibraltar with the state-of-the-art cultural complex it rightly deserves,” Byrne said.

