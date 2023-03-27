2 bedroom Apartment for sale in Playa Blanca - € 249,000

Playa Blanca, Lanzarote 2 beds 2 baths € 249,000

This top floor 2 bedroom apartment is located in a quiet and small residential complex in Marina Rubicon area, at only 3 min walk to all the amenities that Marina can offer, like restaurant and bars, supermarket, shopping ,etc.. and 10 min walk to Dorada Beach. The spacious apartment is on a first and last floor of the building and has an open plan kitchen and living room with two patio doors opening onto the ample shaded south facing terrace perfect for al fresco dining. There are 2 good size double bedrooms, one of them with a private balcony and two family bathrooms both with walk-in… See full property details