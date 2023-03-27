AN Irish national charged with killing his best friend in 2018 has been jailed for running a Torrevieja drugs gang.

The crew used parcel companies to send hashish and other narcotics to the UK, Ireland, and the United States.

Wayne Walsh, 35, was one of four people arrested by the Guardia Civil after being detained at Madrid airport in mid-January.

He was remanded into custody by a Torrevieja court on March 10.

Walsh had been bailed for €3,000 by the same court in August 2020, after spending 18 months behind bars awaiting trial over the fatal beating of Carl Carr, 38, at a property on Torrevieja’s La Siesta urbanisation.

That case has yet to be heard.

He allegedly confronted Carr over a relationship he was having with his ‘on-off’ girlfriend, British model Mily Leonard.

CARL CARR

The Guardia Civil accused Walsh of using a knuckleduster to batter fellow-Irish national Carr to death, and his body was discovered in January 2019 in a shallow grave off the AP-7 motorway in the Rojales area.

Leonard along with bar manager, Natalie Edwards, who Walsh was also said to be in a relationship with, both spent two months in custody in 2019 after being charged with concealing a crime.

They were freed after posting bail that was reported at the time of being up to €20,000 each.

Walsh’s bail in August 2020 was conditional on having to report regularly to the court and not committing any serious offences.

His return to prison comes with drug trafficking charges and that of illegally possessing weapons at a Rojales property.

The illegal drug shipments were uncovered last December after five parcels were sent from Torrevieja to Picanya in Valencia province.

Their final destination was the UK, but scanners showed the packages contained 24.9 kilos of hashish as opposed to car parts.

Further parcels were located within days in the Murcia and Valencia areas.

