Cala Mijas Music festival will host its second edition in the summer of 2023. It’s set to take place between the 31 August and 2 September.

The festival has announced its line-up which showcases the likes of Florence + the Machine, The Strokes, Foals, Metronomy, IDLES and Slowthai.

There will be a variety of genres including Pop, Indie Rock, Rap, Alternative Rock and Electronic Music.

At the Iberian Festival Awards held on March 14, Cala Mijas was awarded ‘Best New Festival’ and ‘Best Live International Performance’ by British band The Arctic Monkeys.

The three-day camping festival is open to all ages and had its debut last year with 107,000 attendees.

