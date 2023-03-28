A man accused of assaulting his ex partner with a knife has been arrested in Almería. The aggressor allegedly attacked and injured the victim in Almería city centre on Friday morning.

He is further said to have come back with a blade and threatened her later that day. It was then when a number of people that were with the victim called 112.

National police agents attended the scene, however, the attacker allegedly left in his vehicle before the patrol arrived.

Police forces managed to finally arrest the man, who was taken into custody yesterday.

Almería’s Government Subdelegate José María Martín has said that although the victim’s life was at risk, she is now favorably recovering at Torrecárdenas Hospital.