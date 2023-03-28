SPAIN’S two new ministers of Health and Industry have taken their oath of office on Tuesday morning.

José Manuel Miñones will be in charge of the Ministry of Health and Héctor Gómez becomes the new man responsible for Industry after the official ceremony presided by King Felipe VI and President Pedro Sanchez.

José Manuel Miñones. Photo by Gobierno de España.

Miñones and Gómez replace Carolina Darias and Reyes Maroto, who will be the PSOE´s candidates to Las Palmas and Madrid mayor offices respectively in the local and autonomic elections on May 28.

Héctor Gómez. Photo by Cordon Press.

Gómez has been acting as deputy for Santa Cruz de Tenerife and chairman of the Constitutional Commission of the Spanish Congress. Miñones, former Government delegate in Galicia, will become the first pharmacist named minister of Health in Spain.

Sanchez offered his support to the new members of the government he presides: “They know very well the areas in which they will be working now”, he said. They will both participate today in their first cabinet of ministers.